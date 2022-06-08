Hill Country Studios to Open $267M Film, TV Production Center in San Marcos, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Retail, Texas

Hill Country Studio in San Marcos will be the first and largest facility of its kind in Texas, according to the development team.

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — Hill Country Studios will open a $267 million film and TV production center in San Marcos, located roughly midway between Austin and San Antonio. The site spans 209 acres and is located at the entrance of the La Cima master-planned community. Hill Country Studios will include 12 sound stages totaling 310,000 square feet, two back lots totaling 15 acres of outdoor production space and 310,000 square feet of modular offices and four workshops. The facility will also feature post-production facilities, a 50-seat screening theater and a full-service restaurant and coffee shop. In addition, 25 acres will be reserved for vendor and commercial space built to serve both the studio and surrounding community. Foley Design is the project architect. Construction is slated to begin early next year.