Hill Management Begins Construction on 66,600 SF Industrial Building in Metro Baltimore

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Maryland, Southeast

GLEN BURNIE, MD. — Hill Management has broken ground on a 66,600-square-foot industrial building within Bay Meadow Industrial Park in Glen Burnie. The property is situated on 6.5 acres and will offer 23-foot clear heights, an ESFR sprinkler system and dock and drive-in capabilities. The asset will be located at 6730 Dover Road, nine miles south of the Port of Baltimore and seven miles east of Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. The developer expects to deliver the building this fall. Kate Jordan and Marley Welsh of Lee & Associates | Maryland will handle the leasing on behalf of the owner.