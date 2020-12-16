Hill Properties, Westport Capital Buy 61,000 SF Industrial Portfolio in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — A joint venture between San Diego-based Hills Properties and a fund managed by Westport Capital Partners has acquired an industrial portfolio in San Diego’s Miramar industrial neighborhood. Providence II Camino Santa Fe LLC sold the assets for $11.3 million.

Located at 8250-8260 Camino Santa Fe, the two-building portfolio features 61,000 square feet of multi-tenant industrial space.

Evan McDonald of Colliers International represented the seller in the deal.