Hill Properties, Westport Capital Buy 61,000 SF Industrial Portfolio in San Diego

Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

Located at 8250-8260 Camino Santa Fe in San Diego, the two-building asset features 61,000 square feet of industrial space.

SAN DIEGO — A joint venture between San Diego-based Hills Properties and a fund managed by Westport Capital Partners has acquired an industrial portfolio in San Diego’s Miramar industrial neighborhood. Providence II Camino Santa Fe LLC sold the assets for $11.3 million.

Located at 8250-8260 Camino Santa Fe, the two-building portfolio features 61,000 square feet of multi-tenant industrial space.

Evan McDonald of Colliers International represented the seller in the deal.

