Hill Properties, Westport Capital Partners Buy 172,743 SF Business Park in San Diego

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Office, Western

Totaling 172,743 square feet, Camino Santa Fe Business Park in San Diego features six industrial buildings and one office building.

SAN DIEGO — An entity controlled by a joint venture between Hill Properties and Westport Capital Partners has purchased Camino Santa Fe Business Park, a seven-building industrial asset located in San Diego’s Miramar submarket. A global investment manager sold the campus for an undisclosed price. The sale also includes an 0.8-acre developable land parcel.

Developed between 1983 and 1990, Camino Santa Fe Business Park consists of six multi-tenant industrial buildings and one office building located at 8320, 8340, 8360, 8375, 8380, 8395 and 8445 Camino Santa Fe. Totaling 172,743 square feet, the park features efficient ingress/egress, functional warehouse and office layouts, docks and grade loading and ample parking. Suites range from 835 square feet to 22,290 square feet.

At the time of sale, the property was 91 percent leased to multiple tenants.

Bryce Aberg, Jeff Cole, Jeff Chiate and Zach Harman of Cushman & Wakefield’s Industrial Investment Advisory Group in Southern California, together with Rick Reeder and Brad Tecca of the firm’s Capital Markets Group in San Diego, represented the buyer and seller in the deal. Additionally, Cushman & Wakefield’s Brant Aberg and Ryan Downing provided market leasing advisory for the transaction.