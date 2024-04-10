Hillcrest Acquisitions Purchases Student Housing Community Near Arkansas State University for Multifamily Conversion

JONESBORO, ARK. — Hillcrest Acquisitions has acquired Wolf Creek, a 192-unit student housing community located at 500 N. Caraway Road near the Arkansas State University campus in Jonesboro. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. The community is set to undergo $4.4 million in renovations and will be converted into conventional multifamily.

Marc Tropp of Eastern Union secured $12.1 million in acquisition financing through Bay Vanguard on behalf of Hillcrest. The five-year loan features interest-only payments for 24 months during renovations and lease-up. Once the property is stabilized, the mortgage will convert to principal and interest payments based on an amortization period of 25 years. The transaction carries a 65 percent loan-to-cost ratio.

Built in 2008, Wolf Creek offers two- and three-bedroom units on a 13-acre parcel.