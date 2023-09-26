Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Hilliker Corp. Brokers Sale of 515,000 SF Manufacturing Plant in Park Hills, Missouri

by Kristin Harlow

PARK HILLS, MO. — Hilliker Corp. has brokered the sale of a 515,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Park Hills, about 65 miles south of St. Louis. The sales price was undisclosed, but the list price was $10 million. The 42-acre development, one of the largest manufacturing plants in the state, features 18 dock doors and six drive-in doors. H. Meade Summers, Scott Martin and Jeff Price of Hilliker represented the seller, Piramal Glass Flat River LLC USA, which is part of an international corporation based in India. The plant formerly manufactured glass bottles. Phoenix Investors LLC was the buyer.

