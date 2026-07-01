Wednesday, July 1, 2026
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Pointe-Grand-Covington
Pointe Grand Covington includes 216 two-bedroom apartment units.
DevelopmentGeorgiaMultifamilySoutheast

Hillpointe Opens 216-Unit Attainable Housing Community in Metro Atlanta

by Abby Cox

NEWTOWN COUNTY, GA. — Hillpointe has opened Pointe Grand Covington, a 216-unit attainable multifamily community located at 8000 Revolution Way in Covington, about 36 miles east of Atlanta.

Pointe Grand Covington features two-bedroom residences with modern finishes, smart home technology and in-unit amenities, such as full-size washers and dryers, digital keyless entry and private patios or balconies. Community amenities at the pet-friendly property include a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, pickleball court, electric vehicle charging stations and a variety of indoor and outdoor gathering spaces. 

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