Hills Café to Open 2,810 SF Breakfast Restaurant in Metro Dallas in December

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — Hills Café will open a 2,810-square-foot breakfast and lunch restaurant at Castle Hills Village Shops in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville. The opening is slated for December. Dan Looney and Nick Miller internally represented the landlord, locally based developer Bright Realty, in the negotiations for the 10-year lease. Hunt Kim and James Lee of JLB R&I represented the tenant.