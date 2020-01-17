Hilltop Residential Acquires Apartment Community in Mansfield, Texas

MANSFIELD, TEXAS — Houston-based Hilltop Residential has acquired an undisclosed apartment community in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro of Mansfield. The number of units was also undisclosed, but the property was built in two phases between 2015 and 2017 and features a pool, fitness center, outdoor lounge and a dog park. Cortney Cole and Steve Heldenfels of JLL arranged a four-year, fixed-rate acquisition loan through a life insurance company on behalf of Hilltop Residential.