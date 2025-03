HOUSTON — Hilltop Stones has signed a 121,795-square-foot industrial lease in northwest Houston. The manufacturer of granite, quartz and marble products is taking space at the building at 8760 Clay Road, which according to LoopNet Inc. was built in 1960 (renovated in 2010) and totals 356,953 square feet. Garret Geaccone and Boone Smith of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, DRA Advisors, in the lease negotiations. Wes Williams of Colliers represented the tenant.