Hillwood Acquires 383,000 SF Office Park Near DFW Airport in Irving

IRVING, TEXAS — Hillwood has acquired Freeport Business Center, a three-building, 383,000-square-foot office park located near Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Irving. The property spans 34 acres, and the buildings were 70 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Northrop Grumman Corp., Yardi Systems, SiriusXM and Boeing. The undisclosed seller also recently invested $6.5 million in capital improvements to Freeport Business Center, including lobby renovations, window upgrades, fresh landscaping and updated building operation systems.