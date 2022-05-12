Hillwood Begins Leasing 322-Unit Apartment Community Near Fort Worth

Full completion of Union House , a new multifamily project by Hillwood in Little Elm, is slated for the fall.

LITTLE ELM, TEXAS — Locally based developer Hillwood has begun leasing Union House, a 322-unit apartment community in Little Elm, located in Denton County. Units are available in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and range in size from 613 to 1,489 square feet. Residences also feature stainless steel appliances, built-in desks and private patios. Amenities include a pool, 24-hour fitness center, two dog parks and coworking space with private offices and a conference room. HEDK Architects designed Union House, which will officially open on Monday, May 16. Full completion of the project is slated for the fall. Monthly rents start at in the $1,300s for a one-bedroom unit.