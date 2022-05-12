REBusinessOnline

Hillwood Begins Leasing 322-Unit Apartment Community Near Fort Worth

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Union-House-Little-Elm

Full completion of Union House , a new multifamily project by Hillwood in Little Elm, is slated for the fall.

LITTLE ELM, TEXAS — Locally based developer Hillwood has begun leasing Union House, a 322-unit apartment community in Little Elm, located in Denton County. Units are available in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and range in size from 613 to 1,489 square feet. Residences also feature stainless steel appliances, built-in desks and private patios. Amenities include a pool, 24-hour fitness center, two dog parks and coworking space with private offices and a conference room. HEDK Architects designed Union House, which will officially open on Monday, May 16. Full completion of the project is slated for the fall. Monthly rents start at in the $1,300s for a one-bedroom unit.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
May
12
Webinar: Inflation and Rising Interest Rates – Doom or Boom for the Seniors Housing Industry?
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  