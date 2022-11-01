Hillwood Breaks Ground on 1.1 MSF Fox Valley Commerce Center in Geneva, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

GENEVA, ILL. — Hillwood has broken ground on Fox Valley Commerce Center, a four-building industrial development totaling nearly 1.1 million square feet in Geneva, a western suburb of Chicago. The project will be built in phases. Phase I will include two speculative buildings spanning 266,760 square feet and 272,160 square feet. Phase II plans call for a build-to-suit of up to 500,000 square feet. Completion of Phase I is slated for late 2023. Harris Architects Inc. is the project architect and FCL Builders is the general contractor. Nick Eboli, Jeff Janda and Andrew Block of Lee & Associates will market the project for lease.