REBusinessOnline

Hillwood Breaks Ground on 1.1 MSF Fox Valley Commerce Center in Geneva, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

GENEVA, ILL. — Hillwood has broken ground on Fox Valley Commerce Center, a four-building industrial development totaling nearly 1.1 million square feet in Geneva, a western suburb of Chicago. The project will be built in phases. Phase I will include two speculative buildings spanning 266,760 square feet and 272,160 square feet. Phase II plans call for a build-to-suit of up to 500,000 square feet. Completion of Phase I is slated for late 2023. Harris Architects Inc. is the project architect and FCL Builders is the general contractor. Nick Eboli, Jeff Janda and Andrew Block of Lee & Associates will market the project for lease.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
2
Webinar: Student Housing Demand — 2022 Review & 2023 Outlook
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  