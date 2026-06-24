Wednesday, June 24, 2026
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Alliance-Westport-16-Fort-Worth
Alliance Westport 16 will support next-generation logistics and advanced manufacturing users via the site’s direct access to Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport and BNSF’s Alliance Intermodal Facility. A private bridge connecting the site to the latter facility is currently under construction and expected to be completed in early 2027.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Hillwood Breaks Ground on 1.2 MSF Spec Industrial Project at AllianceTexas in North Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Hillwood has broken ground on a 1.2 million-square-foot speculative industrial project at within its AllianceTexas master-planned community in North Fort Worth. Alliance Westport 16 will feature 40-foot clear heights and 276 trailer parking spaces (expandable to 504 total onsite spaces), and the site can also potentially support a tri-load configuration and 190-foot truck court depths. GSR Andrade is the project architect, and Westwood is the civil engineer. Fifth Third Bank is financing construction, which is slated for a summer 2027 completion.

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