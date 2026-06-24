Hillwood Breaks Ground on 1.2 MSF Spec Industrial Project at AllianceTexas in North Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Hillwood has broken ground on a 1.2 million-square-foot speculative industrial project at within its AllianceTexas master-planned community in North Fort Worth. Alliance Westport 16 will feature 40-foot clear heights and 276 trailer parking spaces (expandable to 504 total onsite spaces), and the site can also potentially support a tri-load configuration and 190-foot truck court depths. GSR Andrade is the project architect, and Westwood is the civil engineer. Fifth Third Bank is financing construction, which is slated for a summer 2027 completion.