Hillwood Breaks Ground on 410-Unit Multifamily Project at Frisco Station

FRISCO, TEXAS — Hillwood, the Fort Worth-based company that owns AllianceTexas, has broken ground on Bonham & Baker, a 410-unit multifamily project that will be located within the 242-acre Frisco Station mixed-use development on the northern outskirts of Dallas. Bonham & Baker will feature one- and two-bedroom apartments and two- and three-bedroom, two-story townhomes. Amenities will include a two pools, resident lounge and coffee bar, wine lounge, coworking space with private offices and a conference room, two fitness centers, a dog park, game room, wine bar, sports lounges and outdoor grilling and dining areas. Good Fulton & Farrell is serving as the project architect, and Rampart Multifamily is as general contractor. J.P. Morgan is financing construction. Preleasing is expected to begin in the spring of 2027, with the first units set to be available for occupancy in summer 2027. Full completion is slated for spring 2028.