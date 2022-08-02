Hillwood Breaks Ground on Two Spec Industrial Buildings Totaling 1.7 MSF in Fort Worth

Pictured is a rendering of Alliance Westport 25, one of two new spec buildings in North Fort Worth. This building will total approximately 1 million square feet.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Hillwood has broken ground on Westport 25 and Alliance Center North 4, two speculative industrial buildings totaling approximately 1.7 million square feet at AllianceTexas on the north side of Fort Worth. Alliance Westport 25 will be a cross-dock building with 40-foot clear heights, two 190-foot truck courts with land to expand to a third, 504 car parking spaces (expandable to 584) and 233 trailer parking spaces (expandable to 471). Alliance Center North 4 will also feature a cross-dock configuration and 40-foot clear heights, as well as 185-foot truck court depths, 180 car parks (expandable to 487) and 132 trailer parking spaces (expandable to 243). GSR Andrade Architects is designing the projects, and Peloton Land Solutions is serving as the civil engineer. Hillwood Construction Services will be the general contractor. Citizens Bank provided construction financing for Westport 25, and Comerica Bank is the construction lender for Alliance Center North 4. Construction on both buildings will begin within the next 30 days, with completion slated for the second and third quarters of 2023, respectively.