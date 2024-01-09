Tuesday, January 9, 2024
The Casey at Frisco Station is located at 4250 Gridiron Road at the northwest quadrant of the Dallas North Tollway and Warren Parkway.
Hillwood Completes 300-Unit Casey at Frisco Station Apartments in Metro Dallas

by Taylor Williams

FRISCO, TEXAS — Hillwood has completed The Casey at Frisco Station, a 300-unit multifamily project located on the northern outskirts of Dallas. Designed by JHP Architecture, the five-story building is Hillwood’s third multifamily project within the 242-acre Frisco Station mixed-use development and follows The Cadence at Frisco Station, which opened in September 2021. Units come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, range in size from 513 to 1,375 square feet and feature built-in desks, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and private patios/balconies. Amenities include a coworking lounge with private offices and conference facilities, pool, fitness center and a library. Rents start at roughly $1,600 per month for a studio apartment.

