Friday, June 23, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Paloma-Village-Fort-Worth
Residents of Paloma Village in Fort Worth will enjoy proximity to retailers and restaurants such as Torchy's Tacos and Black Rifle Coffee, as well as a soon-to-open H-E-B grocery store.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Hillwood Multifamily Begins Leasing 301-Unit Community in North Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Hillwood Multifamily has begun leasing Paloma Village, a 301-unit apartment community located within the 900-acre Alliance Town Center mixed-use development in North Fort Worth. Designed by JHP Architecture and financed by Frost Bank, Paloma Village consists of 13 buildings that house studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Residences range in size from 556 to 1,972 square feet and offer private balconies/patios. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and a pet park. Rents start at $1,290 per month for a studio apartment.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $1.8M Sale of South...

Waterton Buys 321-Unit Apartment Community in Plantation, Florida...

FundRebel to Acquire Nine Hollywood Mixed-Use Development in...

Arriba Capital Provides $20M Construction Financing for Element...

Semblar Plans 75,000 SF White House Shops Retail...

Avera Cos. Breaks Ground on 484,424 SF Industrial...

Slim Chickens Signs Deal for Eight Restaurant Locations...

MMCC Arranges $12.5M in Equity Financing for Residential...

Flux City Development Breaks Ground on $8.2M Affordable...