Hillwood Multifamily Begins Leasing 301-Unit Community in North Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Hillwood Multifamily has begun leasing Paloma Village, a 301-unit apartment community located within the 900-acre Alliance Town Center mixed-use development in North Fort Worth. Designed by JHP Architecture and financed by Frost Bank, Paloma Village consists of 13 buildings that house studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Residences range in size from 556 to 1,972 square feet and offer private balconies/patios. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and a pet park. Rents start at $1,290 per month for a studio apartment.