Hillwood Opens 322-Unit Cadence at Frisco Station Apartments in Metro Dallas
FRISCO, TEXAS — Hillwood has opened The Cadence at Frisco Station, a 322-unit apartment community located within the 242-acre Frisco Station mixed-use development on the northern outskirts of Dallas. The property features studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, as well as townhomes. Each residence is furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and custom cabinetry. Amenities include a pool with cabanas, fitness center, pet washing facility, resident lounge with a coffee bar and coworking space with private offices and a conference room. Rents start at approximately $1,500 per month for a studio apartment.
