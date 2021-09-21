REBusinessOnline

Hillwood Opens 322-Unit Cadence at Frisco Station Apartments in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Cadence-at-Frisco-Station

The delivery of the first units at The Cadence at Frisco Station is complemented by the completion of the second phase of a 30-acre programmed park system, Canyon East.

FRISCO, TEXAS — Hillwood has opened The Cadence at Frisco Station, a 322-unit apartment community located within the 242-acre Frisco Station mixed-use development on the northern outskirts of Dallas. The property features studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, as well as townhomes. Each residence is furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and custom cabinetry. Amenities include a pool with cabanas, fitness center, pet washing facility, resident lounge with a coffee bar and coworking space with private offices and a conference room. Rents start at approximately $1,500 per month for a studio apartment.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
22
Webinar: Seniors Housing — Using Technology to Reduce Operational Costs & Enhance the Resident Experience
Sep
28
Webinar: Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook — Fundamental Marketplace Drivers in Today’s Environment
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews