Hillwood Opens 322-Unit Cadence at Frisco Station Apartments in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

The delivery of the first units at The Cadence at Frisco Station is complemented by the completion of the second phase of a 30-acre programmed park system, Canyon East.

FRISCO, TEXAS — Hillwood has opened The Cadence at Frisco Station, a 322-unit apartment community located within the 242-acre Frisco Station mixed-use development on the northern outskirts of Dallas. The property features studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, as well as townhomes. Each residence is furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and custom cabinetry. Amenities include a pool with cabanas, fitness center, pet washing facility, resident lounge with a coffee bar and coworking space with private offices and a conference room. Rents start at approximately $1,500 per month for a studio apartment.