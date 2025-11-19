Hillwood Provides Updates on $10B Mixed-Use Development in Denton

DENTON, TEXAS — Hillwood, a Perot company and the owner of the 27,000-acre AllianceTexas master-planned community in North Fort Worth, has provided updates on Landmark, the company’s $10 billion mixed-use development in the North Texas city of Denton. Announced last summer, Landmark is a 3,200-acre development at the corner of I-35 and Robson Ranch Road — land that the Perot family has owned since 1987.

At full build-out, Landmark will feature 6,000 single-family homes and 3,000 apartments. The development will also include 900 acres of commercial space that will be anchored by Denton’s first H-E-B grocery store. The first 120 acres are actively being leased for retail, dining and entertainment uses. The first phase of development will feature 747 single-family lots that will house a variety of home styles and will be constructed by an array of builders.

The grocery store and 600 apartments will also be built as part of the initial phase, and the grocery-anchored retail component of the development is expected to open in 2027. In addition, roughly 1,100 acres of the development will be preserved as parkland, making it one of the largest natural preserves in Texas, according to Hillwood.