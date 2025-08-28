Thursday, August 28, 2025
This development marks the largest operating studio facility in Texas, according to Hillwood.
Hillwood, SGS Studios Launch 450,000 SF Film, TV Production Campus in North Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Hillwood and SGS Studios, a venture backed by screenwriter Taylor Sheridan, have launched a 450,000-square-foot film and TV production campus at AllianceTexas in North Fort Worth. Hillwood and SGS Studios are launching the campus in collaboration with Paramount Television, the network that airs Sheridan-created shows like Yellowstone and Landman. Filming at the purpose-built, two-building campus began in March 2025, led by Paramount and 101 Studios for the second season of Landman. The campus features fully HVAC-equipped and power-optimized facilities that combine sound stages, mill space, wardrobe and green screen capabilities.

