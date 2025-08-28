Hillwood, SGS Studios Launch 450,000 SF Film, TV Production Campus in North Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Hillwood and SGS Studios, a venture backed by screenwriter Taylor Sheridan, have launched a 450,000-square-foot film and TV production campus at AllianceTexas in North Fort Worth. Hillwood and SGS Studios are launching the campus in collaboration with Paramount Television, the network that airs Sheridan-created shows like Yellowstone and Landman. Filming at the purpose-built, two-building campus began in March 2025, led by Paramount and 101 Studios for the second season of Landman. The campus features fully HVAC-equipped and power-optimized facilities that combine sound stages, mill space, wardrobe and green screen capabilities.