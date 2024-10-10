Hillwood to Develop 1.1 MSF Spec Industrial Project at AllianceTexas in North Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Hillwood will develop a 1.1 million-square-foot industrial project on its AllianceTexas campus in North Fort Worth. Alliance Westport 24 will feature a cross-dock configuration, 40-foot minimum clear heights, 60-foot loading bays, 190-foot truck court depths and onsite infrastructure for future electric car and truck charging stations. In addition, the site is currently configured to support 394 car parking spaces and 227 trailer parking spaces but can be expanded to 564 and 704 spots, respectively. RGA Architects is designing the project, and Westwood is the civil engineering firm. Hillwood Construction Services will serve as the general contractor. Construction is scheduled to begin before the end of the month and to be complete in late 2025.