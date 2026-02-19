Friday, February 20, 2026
Planned capabilities for Alliance Westport 12 in Fort Worth include autonomous or semi-autonomous vehicle deployment, CDL-exempt private hostler operations between the intermodal facility and nearby warehouses and permit-free, heavy-haul movements for loads exceeding 80,000 pounds. Users will also benefit from Hillwood’s private bridge connecting Alliance Westport to BNSF’s Alliance Intermodal Facility, construction of which begins this month.
Hillwood to Develop 1.2 MSF Spec Industrial Building in North Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Hillwood will develop Alliance Westport 12, a 1.2 million-square-foot speculative industrial building that will be located on the developer’s 27,000-acre AllianceTexas campus in North Fort Worth. The cross-dock building will feature 40-foot clear heights, 70-foot loading bays, 190-foot truck court depths and 278 trailer parking spaces (expandable to 569). GSR Andrade is the project architect, and Westwood Professional Services is the civil engineer. Bank of America is financing construction of the project, which is scheduled to begin before the end of the month and to be complete in 2027.

