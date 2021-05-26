REBusinessOnline

Hillwood to Develop 1.2 MSF Spec Industrial Project at AllianceTexas in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Alliance Center East 1 in Fort Worth is scheduled to be complete in the second quarter of next year.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Hillwood will develop Alliance Center East 1, a 1.2 million-square-foot speculative industrial project that will be located within the company’s AllianceTexas master-planned community in Fort Worth. Building features will include 40-foot clear heights, 190-foot truck court depths, 236 car parking spaces and 271 trailer parking spaces. The site can be expanded to offer parking for as many as 1,438 cars and 511 trailers. RGA Architects is designing the project, and Hillwood Construction Services is serving as the general contractor. Frost Bank provided financing for construction, which is scheduled to begin in July and be complete in the second quarter of 2022. According to the development team, Alliance Center East 1 will be the largest speculative building that Hillwood has developed in its 30-year history.

