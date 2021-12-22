Hillwood to Develop 135,000 SF Spec Office Building at Alliance Town Center in Fort Worth

Hillwood Commons II is expected to be complete in early 2023.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Hillwood will develop a 135,000-square-foot speculative office building within the 900-acre Alliance Town Center development in Fort Worth. Hillwood Commons II is the first of two planned sister buildings and will be expandable to up to 270,000 square feet. The building will feature increased air filtration, bipolar ionization systems, touchless doors, electric vehicle charging stations and connectivity to the outdoors via the Alliance Town Center trail network and park system. Completion is slated for February 2023.