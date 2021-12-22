REBusinessOnline

Hillwood to Develop 135,000 SF Spec Office Building at Alliance Town Center in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

Hillwood Commons II is expected to be complete in early 2023.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Hillwood will develop a 135,000-square-foot speculative office building within the 900-acre Alliance Town Center development in Fort Worth. Hillwood Commons II is the first of two planned sister buildings and will be expandable to up to 270,000 square feet. The building will feature increased air filtration, bipolar ionization systems, touchless doors, electric vehicle charging stations and connectivity to the outdoors via the Alliance Town Center trail network and park system. Completion is slated for February 2023.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  