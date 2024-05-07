Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Alliance-Westport-14-Fort-Worth
Speculative tenant improvements, including 2,700 square feet of office space, LED warehouse lighting, warehouse power and dock door packages, will be constructed with the shell of Alliance Westport 14 in Fort Worth.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Hillwood to Develop 766,994 SF Industrial Project at AllianceTexas in North Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Hillwood will develop Alliance Westport 14, a 766,994-square-foot industrial project that will be located within the 27,000-acre AllianceTexas master-planned community in North Fort Worth. Alliance Westport 14 will feature 40-foot clear heights, 185-foot truck court depths and parking for 306 cars and 196 trailers (expandable to 500 or 312, respectively). GSR Andrade is the project architect, and Hillwood Construction Services is the general contractor. Frost Bank provided construction financing. The groundbreaking is set for June, and completion is slated for the second quarter of 2025.

You may also like

Brookfield Residential Completes 350-Acre Skyline Park in Austin

Northmarq Provides $23.6M Agency Acquisition Loan for Austin...

Birge & Held, Pedcor Complete $7M Renovation of...

Anton Paar USA to Open 30,000 SF Regional...

CC&F, Equity Residential to Develop 440-Unit Multifamily Project...

Heyday Opens 130-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Suburban Milwaukee

Kraus-Anderson Begins $29.5M Renovation Project at Jordan Public...

42,000 SF Orland Park Medical Pavilion Opens in...

Dominion Brokers Sale of 121,263 SF Industrial Building...