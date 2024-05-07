Hillwood to Develop 766,994 SF Industrial Project at AllianceTexas in North Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Hillwood will develop Alliance Westport 14, a 766,994-square-foot industrial project that will be located within the 27,000-acre AllianceTexas master-planned community in North Fort Worth. Alliance Westport 14 will feature 40-foot clear heights, 185-foot truck court depths and parking for 306 cars and 196 trailers (expandable to 500 or 312, respectively). GSR Andrade is the project architect, and Hillwood Construction Services is the general contractor. Frost Bank provided construction financing. The groundbreaking is set for June, and completion is slated for the second quarter of 2025.