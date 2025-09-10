Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Alliance-Westport-15-Fort-Worth
According to Hillwood, Alliance Westport 15 (pictured) will benefit from Denton County’s low-tax cost structure and up to 60 percent drayage cost savings due to its proximity to the Alliance Intermodal Facility.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Hillwood to Develop Two Spec Industrial Buildings Totaling 1.1M SF in North Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Hillwood will develop two speculative industrial buildings totaling 1.1 million square feet at AllianceTexas, the firm’s 27,000-acre master-planned community in North Fort Worth. Alliance Westport 15 will be a 798,494-square-foot, cross-dock structure with 40-foot clear heights, 190-foot truck court depths, parking for 360 cars and 199 trailers and land for future expansion. Alliance Gateway 34 will be a 310,036-square-foot building with 36-foot clear heights, 190-foot truck court depths and parking for 286 cars and 73 trailers. GSR Andrade designed both buildings. Frost Bank is financing construction, which is scheduled to begin this month and to be complete before the end of next year.

You may also like

Triten Real Estate Completes 171,000 SF Distribution Center...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 29.5-Acre Commercial Development Site...

Century21 Mike Bowman Signs 18,000 SF Office Lease...

Middle Tennessee State University, Annex Group Plan 554-Bed...

LRC Properties, Alpaca Real Estate Acquire 246,000 SF...

Vertical Real Estate Completes 67-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.2M Sale of Industrial...

Vestar to Develop 500,000 SF Laveen Towne Center...

NRP Group Breaks Ground on 105-Unit Affordable Housing...