Hillwood to Develop Two Spec Industrial Buildings Totaling 1.1M SF in North Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Hillwood will develop two speculative industrial buildings totaling 1.1 million square feet at AllianceTexas, the firm’s 27,000-acre master-planned community in North Fort Worth. Alliance Westport 15 will be a 798,494-square-foot, cross-dock structure with 40-foot clear heights, 190-foot truck court depths, parking for 360 cars and 199 trailers and land for future expansion. Alliance Gateway 34 will be a 310,036-square-foot building with 36-foot clear heights, 190-foot truck court depths and parking for 286 cars and 73 trailers. GSR Andrade designed both buildings. Frost Bank is financing construction, which is scheduled to begin this month and to be complete before the end of next year.