Hillwood to Develop Two Spec Industrial Buildings Totaling 1 MSF at AllianceTexas in Fort Worth

Construction of Alliance Center North 8 and 9 in Fort Worth is expected to be complete by the third quarter of next year.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Hillwood will develop Alliance Center North 8 and 9, two speculative industrial buildings totaling approximately 1 million square feet within the firm’s 27,000-acre AllianceTexas master-planned development in Fort Worth. The cross-dock buildings will be marketed to e-commerce, logistics and manufacturing users and will feature 36-foot clear heights, 185-foot truck court depths, office space and LED warehouse lighting. In addition, Alliance Center North 8 will offer 140 car parking spaces (expandable to 260) with 116 trailer parking spaces, and Alliance Center North 9 will provide 150 car parking spaces with 221 trailer parking spaces. The groundbreaking is set for December, and completion is slated for the third quarter of 2022.

