Speculative tenant improvements, including roughly 2,500 square feet of main office space, LED warehouse lighting, warehouse power and dock door packages, will be constructed within the shell buildings at Alliance Center East 2 and 3 in Fort Worth.
Hillwood Underway on Two Spec Industrial Buildings Totaling 449,232 SF in Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Hillwood is underway on construction of two speculative industrial buildings totaling 449,232 square feet at AllianceTexas in North Fort Worth. Alliance Center East 2 and 3 will both span 224,616 square feet. Designed by RGA Architects, each building will feature 32-foot clear heights, 60-foot loading bays185-foot truck court depth with additional land for expanded car/trailer parking. Inwood Bank provided construction financing for the project. Delivery is slated for the first quarter of 2024.

