Hillwood Underway on Two Spec Industrial Buildings Totaling 449,232 SF in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Hillwood is underway on construction of two speculative industrial buildings totaling 449,232 square feet at AllianceTexas in North Fort Worth. Alliance Center East 2 and 3 will both span 224,616 square feet. Designed by RGA Architects, each building will feature 32-foot clear heights, 60-foot loading bays185-foot truck court depth with additional land for expanded car/trailer parking. Inwood Bank provided construction financing for the project. Delivery is slated for the first quarter of 2024.