Thursday, May 14, 2026
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Alliance-Gateway-Fort-Worth
Both Alliance Gateway 70 and 71 will be located at the recently completed interchange of Independence Parkway and Henrietta Creek Road, adjacent to State Highway 170 in North Fort Worth.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Hillwood Underway on Two Spec Industrial Buildings Totaling 769,858 SF in North Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Hillwood is underway on construction of two speculative industrial buildings totaling 769,858 square feet at AllianceTexas, the developer’s master-planned community in North Fort Worth. Alliance Gateway 70 and Alliance Gateway 71 will total 268,623 and 501,235 square feet, respectively. Alliance Gateway 70 will feature a rear-load configuration, 36-foot clear heights, 47 dock doors, two drive-in ramps, 185-foot truck court depths and parking for 270 cars and 68 trailers. Alliance Gateway 71 will feature 40-foot clear heights, 105 dock doors, four drive-in ramps, 185-foot truck court depths and parking for 294 cars and 149 trailers. Planned speculative tenant improvements for both buildings include approximately 2,500 square feet of main office space, LED warehouse lighting and 20 full dock door packages with seals, bumpers, lights and mechanical levelers. RGA Architects designed the buildings, with Westwood handling civil engineering. Enterprise Bank and Comerica Bank are respectively financing construction of the two buildings. Construction of both buildings is expected to be complete before the end of the year.

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