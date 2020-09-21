Hillwood, USAA Underway on 365,000 SF Victory Commons One Office Building in Dallas
DALLAS — A partnership between Hillwood Urban and San Antonio-based USAA Real Estate is underway on construction of Victory Commons One, a 365,000-square-foot office building that will be located at 2601 Victory Ave. in Uptown Dallas. Designed by BOKA Powell, the building will be situated on an 8.5-acre site that can ultimately support up to 1.5 million square feet of development. Amenities will include a rooftop terrace, ground-floor tenant lounge and coffee bar and proximity to a new one-acre park. Completion is slated for November 2021.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.