REBusinessOnline

Hillwood, USAA Underway on 365,000 SF Victory Commons One Office Building in Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

Victory-Commons-One-Dallas

Victory Commons One in Dallas is expected to be complete in November 2021.

DALLAS — A partnership between Hillwood Urban and San Antonio-based USAA Real Estate is underway on construction of Victory Commons One, a 365,000-square-foot office building that will be located at 2601 Victory Ave. in Uptown Dallas. Designed by BOKA Powell, the building will be situated on an 8.5-acre site that can ultimately support up to 1.5 million square feet of development. Amenities will include a rooftop terrace, ground-floor tenant lounge and coffee bar and proximity to a new one-acre park. Completion is slated for November 2021.

