BORDENTOWN, N.J. — A partnership between Texas-based developer Hillwood and Atlanta-based WDG Logistics Partners will build a 179,800-square-foot speculative industrial project in the Southern New Jersey community of Bordentown. Bordentown Crossroads will feature a clear height of 36 feet, 30 dock doors and parking for 94 cars and 30 trailers. Construction is scheduled to begin at the end of summer, with completion slated for spring 2025. Newmark is marketing the property for lease.