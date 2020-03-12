REBusinessOnline

Hilton Breaks Ground on New Hotel Near Churchill Downs in Louisville, First for Tempo Brand

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Kentucky, Southeast

Tempo by Hilton will offer a rooftop bar, fitness center, meeting space, complimentary coffee and public greenspaces.

LOUISVILLE, KY. — Hilton Hotels has broken ground on Tempo by Hilton Louisville NuLu, a 130-room, six-story hotel in Louisville’s NuLu neighborhood. The property is situated at 710 E. Jefferson St., two miles east of downtown Louisville and six miles north of Churchill Downs, site of the annual Kentucky Derby. Hilton, and co-owners First Hospitality and Weyland Ventures, expect the hotel to open in time for the 2021 Kentucky Derby. Tempo by Hilton will offer a rooftop bar, fitness center, meeting space, complimentary coffee service and public greenspaces. Hilton has more than 30 confirmed deals for the Tempo brand in cities including New York City, Maui, Boston and Washington, D.C.

