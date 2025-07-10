Thursday, July 10, 2025
The 89-room LivSmart Studios by Hilton Tullahoma is the brand's debut hotel, with the second coming later this summer in Kokomo, Ind.
DevelopmentHospitalitySoutheastTennessee

Hilton Debuts First LivSmart Studios Hotel in Tullahoma, Tennessee

by John Nelson

TULLAHOMA, TENN. — Hilton has opened its first ever LivSmart Studios by Hilton hotel located at 251 William Northern Blvd. in Tullahoma, a city in Middle Tennessee near the Alabama border. Hilton operates the 89-room LivSmart Studios by Hilton Tullahoma, which was developed in partnership with 3H Group Inc. and Aztec Group LLC.

The hotel is the first Hilton-branded property in Tullahoma. LivSmart Studios is an extended stay hotel brand that appeals to guests seeking room accommodations for 10 or more nights. Each room at LivSmart Studios by Hilton Tullahoma features a full kitchen with a two-burner cooktop, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and kitchen cookware. Amenities include a laundry room, fitness center, convenience store and an outdoor patio area with fire pits and grills.

Hilton, along with development partner Sun Management & Development Corp., plans to open the second LivSmart Studios-branded hotel later this summer in Kokomo, Ind.

