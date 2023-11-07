Hilton Grand Vacations Agrees to Acquire Bluegreen Vacations for $1.5B, Including 48 Club Resorts

ORLANDO AND BOCA RATON, FLA. — Orlando-based Hilton Grand Vacations has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Bluegreen Vacations, a time-share resort company based in Boca Raton. The all-cash transaction is valued at $75 per share, or $1.5 billion, including debt. The merger agreement will add more than 200,000 members and 48 club resorts in 14 new geographies for Hilton Grand Vacations.

Additionally, Hilton Grand Vacations has reached a 10-year marketing agreement with Bass Pro Shops, which formerly had an exclusive marketing agreement with Bluegreen Vacations that includes a joint venture for four outdoor-themed resorts.

The Bluegreen Vacations acquisition is expected to close in the first half of 2024.