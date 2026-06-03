Hilton Launches Undergraduate Brand, Plans to Open More Than 400 Hotels

MCLEAN, VA. — Hilton has launched Undergraduate by Hilton, an upper-midscale hospitality brand designed to serve a range of college and university markets. Hilton’s long-term plans for the brand include growing the pipeline of collegiate-themed hotels to 400 to 500 properties, with the first Undergraduate hotel set to open next year. The model will include both new builds and conversions of hotels near college campuses.

Guestrooms will be designed to invoke classrooms with adaptable layouts, study corners and functional storage. Common spaces will include lounges, library-inspired social gathering areas, a barista-led, 24-hour market and a bar program by Authentic Hospitality.

Undergraduate joins Hilton’s Lifestyle portfolio of properties, which is projected to grow to 700 hotels globally by 2028, including 60 new openings this year. The brand was created following the success of the Graduate by Hilton brand, which is also part of Hilton’s Lifestyle portfolio.