Hilton to Open 800-Room Signia Hotel in Indianapolis in February 2027

INDIANAPOLIS — The 800-room Signia by Hilton Indianapolis hotel is now available for reservations beginning Feb. 1, 2027. The project marks the city’s tallest hotel and the Indiana Convention Center’s newest headquarters hotel, according to Hilton. It will also be the first property in both the Midwest and Indiana for the “approachable luxury brand.” The City of Indianapolis will own the hotel, with operations led by the Capital Improvement Board of Managers of Marion County, a municipal corporation of Marion County.

The hotel will be located along the Georgia Street pedestrian promenade in the Wholesale District, with direct access via skywalk to the Indiana Convention Center. The property will offer convenient access to Lucas Oil Stadium and Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Designed by Ratio Design, the property will include 70 suites ranging from 450 to 1,900 square feet. The interiors, designed by Rottet Studio Architecture and Design, will abstractly reference Indianapolis’s connection to car culture and the luxury of auto racing. The property will also feature a public art collection curated by Art Strategies.

Guests will enjoy seven chef-driven dining and bar concepts, including a lobby bar, an all-day restaurant focused on elevated comfort fare and a 38th-floor bar and lounge. Additional offerings will include a signature restaurant, rooftop poolside dining, a curated market café, in-room dining and Club Signia, a premium offering that includes access to an intimate private lounge with made-to-order dishes.

Signia by Hilton Indianapolis will offer 100,000 square feet of flexible meeting space across 42 rooms, anchored by Indiana’s largest ballroom at 50,000 square feet, divisible into 12 sections. Additional venues will include two ballrooms spanning 16,000 and 9,000 square feet, as well as a 7,500-square-foot outdoor event deck. Additional amenities will include a rooftop pool, fitness guest rooms and a wellness destination.