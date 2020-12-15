REBusinessOnline

Hines Acquires 1.2 MSF Fulfillment Center Leased to Amazon in Schertz, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Amazon-Schertz

Amazon's e-commerce fulfillment center in Schertz totals roughly 1.2 million square feet.

SCHERTZ, TEXAS — Hines Global Income Trust, an institutional investment arm of the Houston-based real estate giant, has acquired a 1.2 million-square-foot fulfillment center leased to Amazon in Schertz, located northeast of San Antonio. The property is situated along the Interstate 35 corridor. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

