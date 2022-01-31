Hines Acquires Four-Building Liberty Station Office Campus in San Diego

Liberty Station in San Diego features four low-rise office buildings offering a total of 187,000 square feet of office space.

SAN DIEGO — Hines Global Income Trust has purchased Liberty Station, a four-building office campus located in the Old Town/Point Loma submarket of San Diego. Terms of the transaction were not released.

The 187,000-square-foot campus is situated on the waterfront within a 360-acre mixed-use site with convenient access to major employment nodes and the San Diego International Airport. The site also features more than 100 walkable amenities, 349 residential units, a golf club, retail shops, restaurants, the Liberty Public Market and 125 acres of parks and recreation space.