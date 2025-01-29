Hines, Aubrey to Develop 10 MSF Mixed-Use Campus in Suburban Atlanta

BARTOW COUNTY, GA. — Hines and Aubrey Corp. plan to co-develop a new 10 million-square-foot mixed-use community in Bartow County, a northwest suburban node of Atlanta. The master-planned project, called Aubrey Village, will sit on 2,390 acres at the I-75 interchange with U.S. Route 411, which is located near multibillion-dollar plants underway for Hyundai-SK Battery and QCells.

Once complete, the development will include new manufacturing, data center and logistics facilities, as well as a supermarket, shops, restaurants, hotels and a variety of residential properties that will accommodate 2,800 families. The industrial-zoned land spans 1,200 acres and will accommodate two industrial parks. Aubrey Village will also feature a network of trails, parks and walkways and a Bartow County public school.

The project is projected to be completed over the next 10 to 12 years in several phases, with Hines expecting to break ground on the initial infrastructure later this year or in 2026. Jim Ramseur and Samantha Wheeler with Lee & Associates represented Aubrey Corp. in venture formation, and Ramseur Real Estate Advisors will act as the managing consultant for the co-developers’ commercial and residential parcels moving forward.