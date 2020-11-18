Hines Begins Development of One Oak Brook Commons Apartment Tower in Suburban Chicago

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

One Oak Brook Commons will rise 17 stories with 250 luxury apartment units.

OAK BROOK, ILL. — Hines has received construction financing from New York Life Real Estate Investors and has broken ground on One Oak Brook Commons, a 17-story apartment development in Oak Brook within suburban Chicago. The Class A project will include 250 luxury apartment units and 420 parking stalls within a private parking deck. One Oak Brook Commons is situated within the larger 16.5-acre Oak Brook Commons, a mixed-use project also being developed by Hines on the site of the former McDonald’s campus. The residences will average 1,055 square feet. Amenities will include a heated pool, fitness center, clubroom, library, dog room, package facility and bike storage. Antunovich Associates is the architect and W.E. O’Neil will serve as general contractor. Occupancy is expected to begin in early 2022. Development partners include Levy Family Partners, Duchossois Capital Management and Las Americas.