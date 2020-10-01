REBusinessOnline

Hines Breaks Ground on 230-Unit Multifamily Project in New Haven, Connecticut

Whit Wooster Square in New Haven is expected to be complete in summer 2022.

NEW HAVEN, CONN. — Houston-based Hines has broken ground on The Whit Wooster Square, a 230-unit multifamily project that will be located in New Haven. The property will feature one, two- and three-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and individual washers and dryers. The project also includes 5,600 square feet of retail space. Residents will have access to amenities such as communal workspaces with private offices, a fitness center with a yoga studio, coffee bar and a rooftop terrace with grilling stations, a bar and lounge seating. Bank of America is financing the project, which will be Hines’ first multifamily development in Connecticut. Completion is slated for summer 2022.

