Hines Breaks Ground on 246-Unit Multifamily Project in Sleepy Hollow, New York

NorthLight at Edge-on-Hudson in Sleepy Hollow is expected to be complete in the third quarter of 2022.

SLEEPY HOLLOW, N.Y. — Houston-based developer Hines, in partnership with MetLife Investment Management, has broken ground on NorthLight at Edge-on-Hudson, a 246-unit multifamily project in Sleepy Hollow. The property will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 565 to 1,406 square feet with high-end finishes. Amenities will include a pool, outdoor kitchens, fire pits, open green spaces and lounge areas for social or coworking use, two penthouse terraces and a roof deck, an indoor clubhouse with coworking space, fitness center, kid’s play area and a communal kitchen and wine lounge. Leasing is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2022, with full completion slated for the third quarter of 2022. Santander Bank provided construction financing.