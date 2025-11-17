Monday, November 17, 2025
The five-story project will feature 15,000 square feet of retail space.
Hines Breaks Ground on 306-Unit Apartment Complex in Naperville, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

NAPERVILLE, ILL. — Hines has broken ground on 1200 Diehl Road in the Chicago suburb of Naperville. The five-story apartment complex will include 306 units and 15,000 square feet of retail space. The development was partially funded through Hines U.S. Direct Investments. Units will range from studios to three-bedroom layouts. Amenities will include a pool deck, coworking lounge, clubroom, golf simulator, fitness center and walking path. Freedom Commons, a 160,000-square-foot shopping center, sits adjacent to the property. The submarket has received no new institutional multifamily supply since 2022, according to David Bach, senior managing director at Hines. PNC provided a $66 million construction loan for the development, according to Crain’s Chicago Business.

