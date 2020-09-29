Hines Breaks Ground on 326-Unit Multifamily Project in Oklahoma City’s Nichols Hills Area

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Oklahoma, Texas

OKLAHOMA CITY — Hines, in partnership with Humphreys Capital, has broken ground on a 326-unit luxury multifamily project within the Classen Curve development in the Nichols Hills submarket of Oklahoma City. The community will offer one, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, clubroom, library, dog run and outdoor courtyards. Dwell Design Studio is the project architect. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy in early 2022.