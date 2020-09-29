Hines Breaks Ground on 326-Unit Multifamily Project in Oklahoma City’s Nichols Hills Area
OKLAHOMA CITY — Hines, in partnership with Humphreys Capital, has broken ground on a 326-unit luxury multifamily project within the Classen Curve development in the Nichols Hills submarket of Oklahoma City. The community will offer one, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, clubroom, library, dog run and outdoor courtyards. Dwell Design Studio is the project architect. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy in early 2022.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.