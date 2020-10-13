Hines Breaks Ground on 397-Unit Residences at RiNo in Denver’s River North Arts District

Residences at RiNo in Denver will feature 397 apartments, a swimming pool, fitness center, coworking space and 14,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

DENVER — Hines, along with investment partner Cresset-Diversified QOZ Fund, has started construction of Residences at RiNo, a for-rent residential community at the entryway to Denver’s River North Arts District.

Situated within North Wynkoop’s 1.25 million-square-foot mixed-use development, the 11-story project will feature 397 residences in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans ranging from 542 square feet to 1,715 square feet. Additionally, the property will feature a limited number of affordable units and live/work units. Each residence will include modern kitchens with quartz countertops, designer-like backsplashes and stainless steel appliances; in-unit washers/dryers; electric door locks; matte black fixtures; and wood-style flooring.

On-site amenities will include a heated swimming pool with terrace; two outdoor kitchens with gas grill; dining areas and sofas; a large garden area with outdoor gaming, hammocks, yoga deck and fire pits; a gym with on-demand virtual fitness classes and Skier’s Edge training equipment; pet space and dedicated dog park; and bike shop and storage room. Additionally, Residences at RiNo will include a coworking space with private meeting rooms, complimentary coffee bar, artist studio space and 14,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

The project team includes Zeigler Cooper Architects, Parisa O’Connell Interior Design, Design Workshop and Modern Constructors. Northwestern Mutual provided construction and permanent financing and equity for the project.

Initial occupancy is slated for third-quarter 2022, with pre-leasing beginning three months prior to delivery.