Hines Buys 161,168 SF Activity Business Park in San Diego from BKM Capital Partners

Located in San Diego’s Miramar submarket, Activity Business Park features five buildings offering a total of 161,168 square feet of industrial space.

SAN DIEGO — Hines has acquired Activity Business Park, a five-building industrial property located at 9235-9265 Activity Road and 9520-9530 Padgett St. in San Diego’s Miramar submarket. BKM Capital sold the asset for an undisclosed price. Totaling 161,168 square feet, the property consists of five one- and two-story buildings with expansive windows, abundant light, clear heights ranging from 10 feet to 20 feet and flexibility for a variety of users. At the time of sale, the property was 90 percent leased.

Bryce Aberg, Jeffrey Cole, Jeff Chiate, Zach Harman, Mike Adey and Ed Hernandez of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Investment Advisory Group in Southern California, along with Rich Reeder and Brad Tecca of the firm’s Capital Markets group in San Diego, represented the buyer and seller in the deal. Brant Aberg of Cushman & Wakefield and Chris Duncan of Voit Real Estate provided market leasing advisory for the transaction.

