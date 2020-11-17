Hines, Columbia Development Begin Construction on Fenton in Raleigh-Durham

At full buildout, Fenton will include approximately 345,000 square feet of retail and entertainment space, 170,000 square feet of office space, The Canopy at Fenton and a 175-room boutique hotel.

CARY, N.C. — Hines and Columbia Development have broken ground on Fenton, a 69-acre mixed-use project in Cary that is expected to be complete in spring 2022. In addition to the groundbreaking, the developers also announced that Arhaus has preleased 17,974 square feet at Fenton. The retail portion is now 73 percent preleased, including other retailers such as Wegmans, CMX CineBistro, Sephora, Free People and Bailey’s Fine Jewelry. Fenton is located at the intersection of Interstate 40 and Cary Towne Boulevard, three miles from downtown Cary and eight miles southwest of downtown Raleigh.

