Hines, Cresset Real Estate Partners Break Ground on 1.1 MSF Industrial Project in Whiteland, Indiana

Posted on by in Development, Indiana, Industrial, Midwest

Whiteland 65 Logistics Center is slated for completion in the second quarter of 2022.

WHITELAND, IND. — Hines and Cresset Real Estate Partners have broken ground on Whiteland 65 Logistics Center, a 1.1 million-square-foot industrial project in suburban Indianapolis. The development will feature a cross-dock configuration, a clear height of 40 feet and outdoor amenity areas. Located off I-65 and Whiteland Road, the project is situated within the south submarket of Indianapolis. The site is within a 30-minute drive of the Indianapolis International Airport. Cushman & Wakefield will market the project for lease. Completion is slated for the second quarter of 2022. This is the first Indianapolis-area logistics property for Dallas-based Hines.