Hines, Cresset Real Estate Partners Break Ground on 1.1 MSF Industrial Project in Whiteland, Indiana
WHITELAND, IND. — Hines and Cresset Real Estate Partners have broken ground on Whiteland 65 Logistics Center, a 1.1 million-square-foot industrial project in suburban Indianapolis. The development will feature a cross-dock configuration, a clear height of 40 feet and outdoor amenity areas. Located off I-65 and Whiteland Road, the project is situated within the south submarket of Indianapolis. The site is within a 30-minute drive of the Indianapolis International Airport. Cushman & Wakefield will market the project for lease. Completion is slated for the second quarter of 2022. This is the first Indianapolis-area logistics property for Dallas-based Hines.
