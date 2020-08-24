REBusinessOnline

Hines Founder, Chairman Gerald Hines Passes Away at Age 95

Gerald Hines founded his namesake company in 1957. Today, Hines is has an active market presence in 225 cities across 25 countries.

HOUSTON — Gerald D. Hines, the founder and chairman of Houston-based Hines, passed away on Aug. 23 at the age of 95. Hines was born in Gary, Ind., in 1925 and founded Hines in 1957 with a firm belief in the power of design in attracting commercial tenants. Since that time, the international development and investment firm has completed more than 900 projects worldwide while growing its workforce to more than 4,800 employees. Today, Hines is active in 225 cities across 25 countries. Hines is survived by his wife, four children, 15 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. His son Jeffrey C. Hines, who has been running the firm as president, will assume the role of chairman and CEO.

